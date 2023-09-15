Mitchell Levi joins The Shearer Group

The Shearer Group Inc. (TSGI) reports that the latest addition to its naval architecture, marine engineering, and marine surveying team is Mitchell Levi.

Levi, who has joined TSGI as a naval architect, holds a master of science and a bachelor of science in engineering in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan. For his undergraduate research, he examined the highly coupled relationships between propulsion loads and cooling system

While studying at the University of Michigan, Levi completed internships at TSGI, the American Bureau of Shipping, and Fincantieri Marinette Marine and has gained expertise in a number of areas, including the vessel approval process, simulation software and controller design, and battery thermal management systems.

The Shearer Group Inc. specializes in the design of inland towboats, ferries, and barges and has a long history of providing naval architecture, marine engineering, and marine surveying services to the marine industry, focusing on the inland sector.