Miss Outre-Mer: New Incat Crowther ferry for Guadeloupe operator

The PT Kim Seah Shipyard in Indonesia, a subsidiary of Singapore’s Penguin International has delivered a new Incat Crowther designed 36-meter passenger ferry, the Miss Outre-Mer, to Guadeloupe-based ferry operator CTM Deher.

Incat Crowther’s digital shipbuilding process saw the designer and CTM Deher work closely together to deliver the complete digital ship design before physical construction began at the shipyard in Indonesia. In addition to the design aspects, Incat Crowther supported the operator with shipbuilder selection, commercial framework and due diligence, interior design and construction oversight of the project.

The new 316-seat catamaran ferry has been designed to safely and efficiently service CTM Deher’s passenger and tourism routes in the French West Indies and is expected to begin operating in late 2023.

With a strong focus on elevating the customer experience, Miss Outre-Mer’s main and upper decks are connected by a large midship staircase. The main deck seats 221 passengers and provides space for four wheelchairs while featuring a kiosk, TV screens and wi-fi for entertainment, as well as six bathrooms.

The upper deck can carry up to 143 passengers, including 48 people in exterior seats.

Designed to service the busy tourist route between Trois-Rivières and Les Saintes in Guadeloupe, the vessel has several large cargo and luggage racks. Overhead gantries have also been installed to assist with the movement of large, heavy luggage trolleys.

The elevated wheelhouse on the upper deck provides the vessel’s crew with good visibility in all conditions.

Capable of reaching speeds of up to 28 knots, the ferry is powered by twin MTU 12V4000 main engines and will have a service speed of 25 knots. CTM Deher has opted for Humphree HLS stabilizers to enhance comfort, which is of great importance to the customer experience on these routes.

Incat Crowther listened carefully to CTM Deher’s specific needs in terms of its operations, and was able to translate these into a design that met the expectations of the company’s customers. Antoine Deher from CTM Deher said Incat Crowther’s collaborative design process was an important aspect of the successful delivery of Miss Outre-Mer.

“The delivery of Miss Outre-Mer is an important milestone for our company and Incat Crowther’s digital shipbuilding process meant we were able to provide our input and work with Incat Crowther’s team of naval architects every step of the way,” said Deher. “Miss Outre-Mer will provide our guests with an unrivaled customer experience. The vessel has been tailored completely to our needs and high standards and will allow us to expand our service offering during the busy peak tourist season.”

“Our digital shipbuilding solution brings the digital design, build and delivery stages of a ship build into one cohesive process from conception through to final delivery,” said Incat Crowther CEO Brett Crowther “In delivering Miss Outre-Mer, this included Incat Crowther providing an assigned representative on site at PT Kim Seah Shipyard in Indonesia to oversee the construction of this vessel.”