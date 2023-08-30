Master Boat Builders to build Waterways Commerce Cutter superstructures

Birdon America, Inc. has selected Master Boat Builders, Inc. of Coden, Alabama, to build the superstructure for the Coast Guard’s Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) Program.

Birdon has a contract worth a potential $1.187 billion to design and build up to 27 of the WCC vessels, if all options are exercised.

Birdon America, a subsidiary of Australia’s Birdon Pty Ltd, says that with the award of a firm-fixed price (FFP), indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) subcontract to Master Boat Builders it is continuing to demonstrate its commitment to careful selection of strong U.S. suppliers with proven track records to deliver on significant programs for the U.S. Government.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Birdon America and honored to be part of the WCC program team,” said Master Boat Builders president Garrett Rice. “This is an important opportunity for our employees as it will create new sustainable jobs and additional shipbuilding capability and capacity in Coden. We are proud to play a key role in delivering the highest quality cutters to the U.S. Coast Guard.”

Rob Scott, President of Birdon America, Inc., said, “For the Waterways Commerce Cutter Program, as with all of our programs, Birdon’s approach is simple: find the best partner with the best solution for the customer. Garrett and the entire Master Boat Builders team are focused on expanding the nation’s shipbuilding capacity and creating purposeful jobs, and we are thrilled to have them on the team.”

Birdon previously announced the first major tranche of WCC subcontract awards, as well as completion of the WCC Program Management Review (PMR).

The WCC contract consists of two separate but related vessel designs: the River Buoy Tender (WLR) and the Inland Construction Tender (WLIC).

Both variants are complex, modern, and designed to military standards. The new cutter design is expected to provide up to 11 days of accommodation and habitability for up to 19 crew members.

River buoy tenders service short-range aids to navigation (ATON) on the western rivers. They set, relocate and recover buoys to mark the navigable channel in the rivers as the water level changes and also establish and maintain fixed aids, lights and daybeacons.

Inland construction tenders construct, repair and maintain fixed ATON within inland waterways along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf of Mexico. They are the only Coast Guard platform with the capability to drive and remove piles, erect towers and effect major structural changes.

The WCCs will replace the legacy inland tender fleet, which has an average vessel age of over 57 years.