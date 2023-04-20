Management changes at TAI Engineers

S&B Infrastructure Ltd. has announced changes in the management team at its New Orleans based naval architecture and marine engineering subsidiary, TAI Engineers (TAI). They include the promotions of Captain William Krewsky, PE (USCG Retired), to president and Krishna (Kris) Karri to senior vice president operations and chief engineer. Krewsky succeeds Anil Raj, PE, TAI’s Founder and President, who will remain with TAI in an executive advisory role.

Captain Krewsky, a 38-year marine-industry veteran, most recently served as vice president of government programs at TAI. Prior to joining TAI, he served as chief engineer at marine transportation company Hornbeck Offshore where he was responsible for planning and oversight of the company’s higher technology operating and capital acquisition activities, as well as strategic engineering support for all areas of operations.

Krewsky began his career in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served for more than 23 years and led teams and projects covering all aspects of ship operations, maintenance, repair, design, and construction, including serving as Project Resident Officer for the design and construction of the USCG’s National Security Cutter Program.

A graduate of the USCG Academy, Krewsky holds master’s degrees in naval architecture and marine engineering and mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. Captain Krewsky currently serves as a member of the National Offshore Safety Advisory Committee and as a member of the American Bureau of Shipping Special Committee on Small Vessels.

In his new role as SVP operations and chief engineer, Karri, a 12-year veteran of TAI, will be responsible for technical operations of TAI. Karri was recently awarded SNAME’s Francis T. Bowles Medal for “Notable Early Career Achievement by a Young Maritime or Ocean Professional.”

“Bill is a proven leader with extensive experience in the markets we serve. Kris is a talented engineer and trusted colleague,” said Jeff Sipes, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at S&B. “We are confident that under their leadership, TAI will continue to deliver on its mission of providing clients with solutions that enhance value well into the future.”