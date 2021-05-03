TAI acquired by S&B Infrastructure

New Orleans based naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy Technology Associates Inc. (TAI) has been acquired by S&B Infrastructure Ltd.

TAI will TAI will continue its operations as TAI Engineers LLC.

S&B Infrastructure Ltd., in operation since 1994, is one of the largest privately-owned engineering and construction firms in Texas. It says the move is a strategic acquisition that allows it to also position itself as a leading government and commercial engineer of world-class vessels.

“This acquisition strengthens our capabilities to design and build even larger government and commercial maritime projects,” said Daniel Rios, S&B Infrastructure President. “We acquired TAI because of our clients’ ever-evolving needs and the organization’s focus on safety, integrity, and client trust—all key values of S&B. The deal marks a win for clients as we deliver projects with even greater certainty—safely on time and within budget.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for TAI, its management and staff, and the continued growth of TAI,” said Anil Raj P. E., founder and president of TAI. “The synergies between S&B’s diverse technical capabilities and large engineering footprint, coupled with the maritime expertise of TAI engineers, will allow the company to offer significantly enhanced expertise, resources and products, to the benefit of our clients.”

Raj will remain as president and will continue to manage day-to-day operations.

The entire TAI team—approximately 80 maritime professionals, located primarily in New Orleans and Vishakhapatnam, India—will join S&B.

TAI has been around for decades, with professionals working on marine projects worldwide for commercial and government clients. TAI has and is performing key projects for the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, NOAA, U.S. Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and many other clients and agencies. Recent additions to its design portfolio include a diesel electric hybrid Jones Act SOV.

“Our growing team is looking forward to providing our marine clients innovative, quality, and cost-effective solutions for their greatest challenges,” said Rios.