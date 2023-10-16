Hybrid cable layer will have MAN 175D gensets

Fincantieri’s Norwegian-headquartered Vard subsidiary has ordered four MAN 12V175D-MEM gensets for the 95 meter long subsea cable laying vessel it is to build for Denmark’s NCT Offshore. The MAN 175D gensets will form part of the vessel’s diesel-electric DP2 propulsion system, which also includes a hybrid battery package.

“This exciting project is just the latest in the rapidly-growing offshore-windfarm market,” said Florian Keiler, head of high speed, MAN Energy Solutions SE. “Happily for us, the 175D is strongly represented within this segment where it is commonly the engine of choice for owner and yard alike. In such a green environment-driven sector, the 175D’s inherent fuel efficiency and low emissions make it an ideal propulsion solution, either as a standalone or – as in this case – as part of a hybrid package. It is also the engine with the lowest total cost of ownership in the market with a small environmental footprint.”

The high-speed 175D gensets will each come accompanied by compact MAN SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems.

Featuring state-of-the-art DP2 positioning and seakeeping systems, the cable layer will be equipped with an intelligent power system solution for improved sustainability – encompassing batteries, switchboards, and shore connection – that will reduce fuel consumption and increase operability. The vessel will feature a bollard pull in excess of 60 tons, while maximum transit speed will exceed 14 knots.

MAN introduced the 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. Available in three variants of 12-, 16- and 20-cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 kW and is optimized for propelling ferries, offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as superyachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are served by additional engine variants.