HKKF takes delivery of two advanced new hybrid ferries

Hong Kong & Kowloon Ferry Limited (HKKF) has taken delivery of two new state-of-the-art hybrid ferries. Designed by Incat Crowther and built by Hong Kong-based Cheoy Lee Shipyards, the new 40-meter ferries can transport up to 450 passengers each and will service the busy commuter routes between Hong Kong and the islands of Lamma Island, Peng Chau, and Hei Ling Chau.

The two new HKFF ferries, one of which is carbon-hulled and the other aluminum-hulled, are part of a nine-vessel order and will form part of a trial by the Hong Kong Government as it seeks to reduce emissions from the local shipping sector. Both vessels have hybrid drive trains and lithium-ion energy storage systems allowing them to operate in zero-emissions mode during slow speed transit, berthing and maneuvering.

In a further bid to reduce the environmental footprint of the new vessels, each HKKF ferry is fitted with exhaust treatment technology and approximately 30 square meters of solar panels supported by battery technology to provide zero-emissions onboard power.

The operational and sustainability performance of both the carbon-hulled and the aluminum-hulled vessel will be measured over the coming years.

In addition to sustainability benefits, each of the new vessels has been designed to provide an elevated customer experience. Each is capable of transporting 300 passengers on its main deck and another 150 on the upper deck, while they also include bike hangers, lavatory facilities, a 10 square meter cargo hold on the main deck and additional luggage storage on the upper deck.

“The successful on-budget delivery of these two hybrid vessels is a testament to the strong collaboration between the teams at Incat Crowther, Cheoy Lee Shipyards, and Hong Kong & Kowloon Ferry,” said Incat Crowther technical manager Sam Mackay. “This project continues our 20-year relationship with Hong Kong & Kowloon Ferry, and we are proud to be playing a role in helping to modernize and transition their fleet toward lower-emission solutions.”

The nine new vessels that Incat Crowther and Cheoy Lee Shipyards are delivering HKKF are seven 40-meter vessels (two of which are hybrid vessel) and two 35-meter vessels. The successful delivery of the two hybrid vessels comes after the delivery of two conventional diesel-powered 40-meter vessels. The final five vessels in the fleet are under construction and expected to be delivered by 2025.