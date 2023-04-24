HHI-EMD unveils world’s largest methanol engine

MAN Energy Solutions’ Korean two-stroke licensee. HHI-EMD (Hyundai Heavy Industries – Engine and Machinery Division) has completed world’s largest methanol-powered two-stroke engine, taking the company past 200 million brake-horsepower production mark.

Celebrating the milestone, the engine, an MAN B&W G95ME-C10.5-LGIM type, was presented at a ceremony held March 22. Subsequently, the methanol engine successfully completed FAT (Factory Acceptance Testing) in the first half of April.

In a speech at the ceremony, Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at MAN Energy Solutions congratulated HHI-EMD. Noting that cooperation between the two companies had started in 1974, he said that Hyundai was the first engine manufacturer to reach the 200 million bhp mark: “It took about 35 years for the first 100 million brake-horsepower, and only 13 years for the next 100 million – an unbelievable achievement!”

“With its 95 centimeter cylinder bore-size, this is the world’s largest methanol engine,” said Foldager. “And maybe most importantly, when this engine is in operation it will save 130,000 tons of CO2 annually when operating on carbon-neutral methanol. We have a great responsibility for the future to develop and produce environmentally-friendly engines and ships. We are really proud of helping Hyundai on this important journey and hope to celebrate many new milestones together in the future.”

MAN Energy Solutions developed the ME-LGIM dual-fuel engine for operation on methanol, as well as conventional fuel. The engine is based on the company’s proven ME-series, with its approximately 8,500 engines in service, and works according to the Diesel principle. When operating on green methanol, the engine offers carbon-neutral propulsion for large merchant-marine vessels. Currently more than 100 ME-LGIM engines are on order or in service, more than 50 of which are G95ME-C10.5-LGIM variants.

With methanol fueling gathering increasing attention from major shipowners, those totals look set to grow.