Floating wind MFSV design gets ClassNK approval

After SOVs and CSOVs, here comes a new category of offshore wind service vessel. ClassNK has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) for the design of a multi-functional floating offshore wind farm support vessel (MFSV) developed by “K” Line Wind Service Ltd., Japan Marine United Corporation and Nihon Shipyard Co Ltd

The installation of floating offshore wind turbines requires vessels that can carry out mooring works involving the whole mooring system composed of an anchor, a mooring chain, and a fiber rope. The new MFSV has been designed to perform this work efficiently, including transporting the complete mooring system, deploying it on the seabed and anchor tensioning.

The multifunction vessel is also designed to perform work throughout each phase of an offshore wind project, including, survey, transportation, construction, and operation & maintenance tasks.

ClassNK carried out the design review of the MFSV based on its Part O of Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships for work-ships, the Code of Safety for Special Purpose Ships, as well as the Code of Safety for Ships Carrying Industrial Personnel which will enter into force from July 2024.