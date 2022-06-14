Eagle LNG to debut “multiple” LNG bunkering vessels in Caribbean Written by Nick Blenkey









Houston-based Eagle LNG Partners LLC reports that it has partnered with the Royal Caribbean Group to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering for the cruise company’s LNG-fueled ships, including the first ship debuting in 2023 — Icon of the Seas, the first ship in the Icon Class for the company’s Royal Caribbean International brand.

Eagle LNG Partners says that to serve these ships it will debut multiple purpose-built LNG vessels equipped for marine bunkering and gas delivery throughout the Caribbean.

The LNG bunker supply vessels will be optimized for cruise ship bunkering with state-of-the-art distance keeping, hose handling, product conditioning and mooring solutions. The vessels will maintain the highest possible environmental ship index (ESI) score, fuel efficiency, versatility and cargo handling capabilities while” incorporating design elements from the vibrant colors of the Caribbean islands.”

“Eagle LNG is honored to have been chosen by Royal Caribbean Group as its LNG bunker partner. Our shared vision for a sustainable future, including achieving net zero emissions by 2050, creates a strong foundation for a long-term partnership,” said Matthew Fisher, vice president of corporate development and sustainability at Eagle LNG. “By introducing these purpose-built bunkering ships for the Caribbean, we are setting that vision into motion while also creating opportunities for island nations to access low-cost, secure, U.S. produced natural gas for power generation.”

The LNG supply will be sourced from Eagle LNG’s liquefaction facilities in Jacksonville, Fla. Eagle LNG’s facilities are designed for loading bunker vessels and LNG carriers for the Caribbean while maintaining economies of scale using modular liquefaction technology. The facilities will be capable of blending in renewable feedstocks to help customers achieve their carbon reduction goals.