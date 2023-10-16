Eagle LNG takes delivery of LNG supply and bunkering vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









The Woodlands, Texas, headquartered Eagle LNG Partners LLC last week took delivery of its first LNG carrier, Anthony Veder’s 10,000 cubic meter Coral Favia. Eagle LNG says the vessel is the first in a planned fleet of vessels that will offer LNG supply and bunkering services in the Caribbean basin.

Eagle LNG says the arrival of the Coral Favia marks the start of a new partnership with Rotterdam-headquartered Anthony Veder, which operates modern gas carriers worldwide, while specializing in small- to mid-scale LNG carriers for transporting and bunkering LNG.

“Eagle LNG has the highest regard for Anthony Veder’s success in bringing LNG as an economic and sustainable marine fuel around the globe. Since 2014, our interests in LNG transportation and bunkering have aligned,” said Simon Duncan, vice president marine operations, Eagle LNG. “We are proud of this opportunity to expand Eagle LNG’s logistics and supply-chain with a likeminded partner.”

“Anthony Veder has watched Eagle LNG’s accomplishments with great interest over the past few years and looks forward to bringing our innovations and LNG shipping knowledge for further growth in the Caribbean and other markets,” said Anthony Veder’s CEO, Jan Valkier. “Both our companies are committed to safe operations; we are particularly proud that Coral Favia has found its home port with Eagle LNG.”

“After nearly a decade of pioneering small-scale LNG solutions including pipe-to-ship LNG bunkering, Eagle LNG is excited for this next logical step in expanding its LNG supply solutions portfolio,” said Eagle LNG president Sean Lalani. “Having multiple new projects coming on-stream in the next several months, Eagle LNG is poised for exponential growth and the addition of this new LNG supply and bunkering capability enhances Eagle LNG’s core value proposition of an assured, secure supply chain bringing cost savings and energy transition solutions to our customers.”

Eagle LNG and Anthony Veder say the partnership will allow for flexibility in ownership, chartering, and operation of the various LNG assets as the LNG bunker market develops