DOF sells LNG-fueled PSV Skandi Gamma to mystery buyer

Norway’s DOF Rederi AS reports that it has sold the 2011-built, LNG-fueled platform supply vessel Skandi Gamma, for an undisclosed sum and to an undisclosed buyer. The vessel will be delivered to the new owners in April and DOF will continue as its technical and commercial manager.

The 94.9 meters long Skandi Gamma is an STX PSV 06 LNG design vessel with NMD Standby Notation & Oilrec/NOFO Capabilities. The vessel has a multi application cargo system (PG MACS) where tank capacities are dependent on the configuration of tank modes and are maximized for each product (combined tanks).

Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF Group AS, says: “The sale of another PSV is in line with our long-term strategy to focus on the integrated subsea services and the short to medium term focus on optimizing the combination of earnings and vessel values from our PSV fleet. With this sale the leverage of DOF Rederi AS is further reduced to approximately 1.5x NIBD/EBITDA using 2023 earnings”.