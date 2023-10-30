DARPA’s No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) moves to the build stage Written by Nick Blenkey









DARPA’s groundbreaking No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) project has taken another step forward. Serco North America, the prime contractor and design integrator for the project, has now awarded Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB), Freeland, Wash., a contract to build the vessel.

The program aims to revolutionize naval operations by creating a ship that can operate autonomously for extended periods at sea without an onboard crew.

Dr. Gregory Avicola, program manager, tactical technology office at DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Project Agency) writes, in an explainer on the DARPA website : “By removing the human element from all ship design considerations, the program intends to demonstrate significant advantages, to include size, cost, at-sea reliability, survivability to sea-state, and survivability to adversary actions such as stealth considerations and resistance to tampering.The program also will strive for greater hydrodynamic efficiency via hull optimization without requirements for crew safety or comfort.”

Nichols Brothers says that the award of the NOMARS construction by Serco North America gives it an exceptional opportunity to showcase the prowess of its highly skilled team and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of maritime innovation.

“We are honored to be chosen by Serco North America, the prime contractor and designer of the vessel, to embark on this innovative journey,” said Nichols Brothers CEO Gavin Higgins. “The NOMARS program envisions a future where maritime operations can benefit from enhanced efficiency and performance through autonomous technology. This initiative aligns with our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in boat building. Our talented team of engineers, designers, and technicians is eager to demonstrate our expertise in developing cutting-edge vessels.”