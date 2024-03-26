VIDEO: Massive response underway after Maersk ship strikes Baltimore bridge Written by Heather Ervin









There are more questions than answers this morning as Americans wake up to the news of a 948-foot Singapore-flagged containership, chartered by Maersk, having smashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md., after leaving the Port of Baltimore.

Video released on YouTube appears to show the vessel, the 10,000 TEU Dali, managed by Synergy Marine, briefly lose power before smashing into the bridge and causing it to collapse. Synergy Marine said all 22 crew members and the two pilots on board, had been accounted for with no reports of any injuries.

While the incident will inevitably have major supply chain impacts, this morning all effors wetre being directed to search and rescue. The Baltimore Fire Department reported that two people were rescued from the water and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear how many additional casualties rescuers are trying to locate.

The Port of Baltimore announced that all vessel traffic into and out of the port is suspended until further notice.

“We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected,” Maersk said in a just released statement.

The 10,000 TEU vessel was outbound to Colombo, Sri Lanka at the time of the incident.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he had declared a state of emergency following the bridge collapse and was working to deploy federal resources.

The U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies in response to the bridge collapse.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a report into the Coast Guard Sector Maryland – National Capital Region command center at 1:27 a.m. on March 26, reporting that a ship hit the bridge over the Patapsco River.

Additionally, it was reported that there were persons and vehicles in the water.

Response boat crews from Coast Guard Stations Curtis Bay and Annapolis have crews deployed to the incident for active search and rescue.

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Coast Guard investigators and pollution responders are also en-route to the incident.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast is issued regarding the incident and there has been a 2,000-yard safety zone issued for the surrounding waters. Mariners are urged to avoid the area.

The 95,000 GT ship, the Dali, is owned by Grace Ocean, time chartered by Maersk, and managed by Synergy Marine had two pilots and 22 crew onboard as it was navigating the harbor exit.

Synergy Marine said all crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed the incident earlier this morning “of a Singapore-registered vessel’s allision with the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore on March 26, 2024, at about 1:30 p.m. (Singapore Time).”

MPA says that it has been in contact with the U.S. Coast Guard and Synergy Marine to provide necessary assistance.

“As the flag state, MPA will provide full cooperation to the U.S. Coast Guard in its investigations,” MPA said. “MPA will also be investigating the incident.”