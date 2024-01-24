Barbara Pickering to succeed Mark Ross as Chevron Shipping president

Barbara Pickering, currently vice president of operations at Chevron Shipping Company, is to be the next president of the company succeeding Mark Ross, who has elected to retire effective May 1, 2024.

Ross has led Chevron Shipping Company since 2015. Prior to that, he served as vice president of operations of the company for four years. He joined Chevron in 1990 and has held positions of increasing responsibility in Chevron’s midstream, upstream, and downstream organizations. He is also a director of the American Bureau of Shipping and the UK P&I Club and is a past Chairman of the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) and the Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO).

He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California at Berkeley.

Pickering, who has a bachelor’s degree in Maritime Studies from Liverpool University in the U.K., joined Chevron in 1991 as a ship charterer in London. She has held positions of increasing responsibility with Chevron in the U.K., Australia, and the United States. She also currently serves as a vice chairman of OCIMF.

“Under Mark’s leadership, Chevron Shipping Company has delivered exceptional safety and environmental performance and has greatly expanded its marine capabilities,” said Colin Parfitt, president midstream at Chevron. “We thank Mark for his many contributions and wish him well in the future.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to have worked for Chevron Shipping Company and to have served as president for the past nine years,” said Ross. “I take immense pride in what we have accomplished in transforming Chevron Shipping Company into a world-class marine organization. Words cannot properly express how I feel about our organization and the deep appreciation I have for the people who run it – onboard our ships, at our terminals, and ashore. I have known Barbara for 30 years and I am thrilled she will now lead our company.”