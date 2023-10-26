All American Marine launches another NOAA research vessel

Bellingham, Wash., based All American Marine (AAM) reports that it has recently launched the RV Gannet, ordered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in December 2022. The 52 x 19 foot aluminum-hulled NOAA research vessel will operate in the Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary (GRNMS), located 19 miles off Sapelo Island, Ga..

The RV Gannet is based on the proven design elements found in the recently commissioned research vessel Storm Petrel, built by AAM for NOAA’s Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary.

Both vessels feature the semi-displacement catamaran hull design developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand.

Powered by twin Cummins QSC8.3 engines with twin propellers, this latest vessel will serve as a valuable asset for NOAA’s specific mission off Coastal Georgia. Accommodating up to 16 passengers and a crew of two, it will host a variety of research missions and visiting scientists concentrating on seafloor mapping, habitat characterization, data collection, and the monitoring of the health of ocean species and marine wildlife.

“We are beyond excited to put the RV Gannet to work, and with greater range and deck space, this vessel will transform scientific research and long-term monitoring capabilities at Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary and across the South Atlantic Bight by providing an extremely capable, multi-mission platform for NOAA and our partners,” said Stan Rogers, Gray’s Reef sanctuary superintendent, “All American Marine has built a vessel specifically for our mission requirements, and we can’t wait to begin delivering results.”

Onboard the vessel, there is approximately 250 square feet of working space on the aft deck, with a complete complement of working gear and a grid of deck sockets. The deck sockets are spaced every two feet and allow equipment and gear to be secured, moved, or removed from the working deck. There is a covered flybridge on the upper deck, allowing vessel operations from a higher elevation while conducting research missions. The top deck also features an Interocean conduction wire winch, a Hauling winch, and a Morgan 300.4 crane. The main deck features an adjustable A-frame for launching scientific equipment. Additional features include both a wet laboratory for examining specimens and a dry laboratory for processing data. On the vessel’s main deck is a fully equipped galley and comfortable dinette with a settee/bunk, kitchenette, and wet head.

“At All American Marine, we maintain our unwavering dedication to pioneering manufacturing methods and continuously incorporating cutting-edge technology into reliable, functional vessels,” said All American Marine president and COO Ron Wille. “We are thrilled to deliver another vessel for NOAA.”