CMA names its 2022 Commodore

The Connecticut Maritime Association (CMA) has named Gary Vogel, CEO of Stamford, Conn.-headquartered Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) as its Commodore for the year 2022.

The 2022 Commodore Award will be presented on Thursday, March 31 at the Gala Dinner marking the conclusion of the annual Connecticut Maritime Association conference and expo at the Hilton Hotel in Stamford, Conn.

The award is given each year to a person in the international maritime industry who has contributed to the growth and development of the industry.

Vogel has served as CEO and Director of Eagle Bulksince September 2015. Prior to Eagle, he spent a total of 14 years with Clipper Group Ltd., in positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in the role of CEO and director.

KINGS POINT GRADUATE

He graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y., in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Transportation and received his U.S. Coast Guard Unlimited Tonnage 3rd Officers License. After graduating from Kings Point, Vogel served as an officer in the U.S. Naval Reserve and began his shore-side career as a dry cargo broker at Pinney, Inc. and Skaarup Shipbrokers, and then in chartering for Van Ommeren Bulk Shipping (USA).

Currently, Vogel serves as a Director of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) and is on the Lloyd’s Register North America Advisory Committee. He is also a longstanding member of YPO, and currently serves as a Board member of the Fairchester Gold chapter.

Chris Aversano, president of CMA, upon making the announcement stated, “On behalf of the CMA Board, we are very pleased to be presenting Gary Vogel, CEO and director of Eagle Bulk, with the 2022 Commodore Award. Since graduating from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Gary has spent over 30 years in dry bulk, developing a stellar reputation for his ability to successfully lead organizations, turnaround businesses, and navigate the volatile shipping markets.

As a Connecticut local, Vogel has been a strong advocate for the CMA and its important mission to build and sustain a vibrant shipping community for our region at large,” he shared.

“Having started my career in Connecticut, the CMA has been a constant, and has always been a source of fellowship and information exchange with professionals across the industry,” said Vogel “As a former employee of both Torben Jensen and Ole Skaarup, I am extremely honored and humbled to be chosen as this year’s honoree and join them, as well as many other former recipients, who I hold in the highest regard.”

“Ultimately, I believe this honor is the result of the collective efforts by the team at Eagle Bulk, who over the past six years has worked tirelessly with the common goal of creating one of the leading integrated drybulk shipowner-operators,” he added.

Former CMA Commodores include: Ole Skaarup, Jacob Stolt-Nielsen, George Livanos, Phil Loree, Thomas Moran, Gregory Hadjieleftheriadis, Dr. Helmut Sohmen, Gerhard Kurz, William O’Neil, Richard du Moulin, Per Heidenreich, Marc Saverys, Frank Tsao, Stelios Haji-Ioannou, Peter Georgiopoulos, C. Sean Day, Torben Jensen, Morten Arntzen, John Fredriksen, Capt. Wei Jiafu, Philippe Louis-Dreyfus, Angeliki Frangou, Øivind Lorentzen, III, Peter Evensen, Robert Bugbee, Capt. Panagiotis Tsakos, Paddy Rodgers, Jack Noonan, Sabrina Chao, John C. Hadjipateras and in 2020/21 Lois Zabrocky.