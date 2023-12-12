Middle River Marine christens three towboats

Three towboats—the M/V Carmalee Rose, Macey Lauren, and Ava Renee—acquired by Mokena, Ill., based Middle River Marine through the 2022 purchase of Kindra Lake Towing were christened this fall at its South Chicago Terminal, bringing Middle River’s total vessels to 11 with nearly 100 barges and more than 120 employees.

Middle River Marine provides marine and terminal services on the Great Lakes and inland river system.

The Ozinga family was in attendance for the event as well as many other guests and team members from Middle River Marine. President Aaron Halcomb welcomed everyone to the event and shared the history of boat christenings. Pastor Chad Negley of Parkview Church performed the ceremony.

Marty Ozinga had the honor of presenting bibles to vessel namesakes Macey and Ava (Carmalee was not present), as well as to the captains of the three towboats.

Aaron Ozinga closed the christening ceremony with prayer for a special blessing for the safety of the crews and the vessels. The event was capped with food and fellowship by all who attended. “We are pleased to expand our fleet and service capability from St. Louis to Lake Michigan” said Halcomb.