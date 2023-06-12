Corps awards dredging contracts worth over $100 million

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) on Friday announced the awards of dredging contracts totaling $100,195,051. Awarded by three separate engineer districts, they went to:

Curtin Maritime Corp., Long Beach, California, was awarded a $54,204,676 firm-fixed-price contract for San Juan Harbor construction and maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $54,204,676 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-23-C-0017).

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $33,054,000 modification (P00001) to contract W9127N-23-C-0005 for maintenance dredging. Work will be performed in Astoria, Oregon, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 15, 2023. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $33,054,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Oregon, is the contracting activity.