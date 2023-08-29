American Cruise Lines christens first Coastal Cat

American Cruise Lines’ first Coastal Cat, American Eagle was introduced to much fanfare last week in a historic christening ceremony at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy campus on Buzzards Bay, one of the destinations on its inaugural cruise.

The christening was a nostalgic moment for the ship’s godmother, Carol Robertson, wife of American Cruise Lines’ founder the late Charles A. Robertson. The American Eagle is named after the first American Cruise Lines’ ship, which the couple launched in the 1970s.

“American Eagle embodies our commitment to building innovative small ships for America’s rivers and coasts,” said Charles B. Robertson, president & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “It is the flagship of our new series of small Coastal Cats, which is unlike anything else available in the U.S. market. American Eagle and her sisterships will change the landscape of possibilities for amazing small ship adventures around the U.S.A.”

American Eagle’s christening cruise followed the company’s popular 8-day Cape Codder itinerary, roundtrip from Boston and including American’s inaugural visit to Plymouth, Mass., a new regular stop along the itinerary.

For the remainder of the 2023 season, American Eagle will continue sailing the company’s Cape Codder itinerary and will also make Maine Coast & Harbors cruises roundtrip from Portland, Maine; and Historic South & Golden Isles cruises operating between Charleston, S.C., and Amelia Island, Fla.

Photo: American Cruise Line

American Eagle has four decks and a unique catamaran bow. The new Coastal Cat offers elegant interior design and private balcony accommodations. It also offers a beautiful top deck for amazing views, comfortable lounges both inside and out, a main restaurant, casual café, and fitness center.

American Eagle is the first in a new 12-ship series of Coastal Cats, all being built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding’s Salisbury, Md., shipyard . The second in the series, American Glory, is scheduled to begin cruising this November and will be followed by American Liberty and American Legend in 2024.

You can take a virtual 360-degree tour of American Eagle and the company’s new Coastal Cats HERE