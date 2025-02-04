Op-Ed: Port decarbonization with renewable shoreside power solutions Written by









By Dave Lee, Executive Director of e1 Marine

As global regulations tighten and public awareness of environmental impacts deepens, the U.S. maritime sector is facing the dual challenge of reducing greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining operations. Despite their key role in facilitating global trade, ports remain a significant source of air pollution, impacting the environment and the health of coastal communities. Many ports are in or near highly populated urban cities, to the tune of more than 31 million Americans living near ports. The stakes for reducing emissions or port decarbonization for these millions of people are high.

Regulations like the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) At Berth Regulation which mandates cold ironing for certain vessels and the European Commission’s Green Deal reflect growing global momentum to tackle these issues. Yet, progress remains slow, hindered by infrastructure limitations, high implementation costs, the need for scalable solutions and the fact that there are so many different new technologies and fuels out there, owners and operators don’t know which one to choose.

These challenges are compounded by systemic issues such as insufficient grid capacity to power multiple vessels simultaneously, high infrastructure upgrade costs, and the vulnerability of grid power to extreme weather events. For ports that are located near major cities, competing electricity demands exacerbate these limitations, emphasizing the need for alternative, resilient solutions.

Rethinking shoreside power

While traditional cold ironing—connecting ships at berth to the local power grid—has long been adopted as a solution to reduce emissions, its practical limitations demand new approaches. At e1 Marine, we’re addressing these challenges head-on with innovative methanol-to-hydrogen technology.

Our containerized methanol-to-hydrogen generator offers ports an immediately available, scalable, and cost-effective alternative to fossil fuel-powered auxiliary engines, providing them with operational flexibility while reducing dependency on grid power. Methanol, enriched with water, offers a sixfold energy density advantage over compressed hydrogen. By producing fuel-cell grade hydrogen on demand, this approach eliminates the logistical and safety challenges associated with high-pressure hydrogen storage and leverages methanol’s current global availability.

Water and vapor are also the only byproducts of using this approach for powering fuel cells. As a result, when compared with diesel engines, our process reduces EPA-regulated emissions by 99%, including nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), hydrocarbons (HC), and carbon monoxide (CO) to significantly improve air quality for ports and surrounding communities. It also reduces GHG emissions by 10-27% with grey methanol, 50% with a green/grey blend, and up to 85% with green methanol. These figures were independently validated in 2024 by the maritime innovation consultancy, Thetius.

Methanol’s accessibility and existing infrastructure make it a practical bridge between today’s emissions reduction targets and the long-term goal of a zero-carbon shipping industry. By integrating methanol-based hydrogen technology into port operations, the maritime sector can reduce reliance on fossil-fueled auxiliary engines without waiting for large-scale grid overhauls.

Collaboration as a catalyst

Port decarbonization is a challenge that no single entity can solve alone. Progress requires cooperation between regulators, port authorities, shipowners, and technology providers. Initiatives like our recent partnership with STAX Engineering who deploy emissions capture and control technology in California exemplify how collaboration can unlock scalable solutions. Funded by the CARB and South Coast AQMD, this project integrates e1 Marine’s methanol-to-hydrogen system with STAX’s emissions capture technology, demonstrating the feasibility of reducing emissions from ocean-going vessels at berth.

Beyond technology, the absence of uniform standards and regulatory frameworks remains a critical barrier to scaling clean energy solutions in ports. Establishing clear guidelines for system integration, safety, and performance – while considering regional regulatory differences – is essential. While addressing operational challenges such as power output, voltage, and frequency requirements will also help ensure widespread adoption.

Port decarbonization requires bold action, technological innovation, and a shared commitment to a cleaner future. By prioritizing practical, scalable solutions and fostering industry partnerships, ports can become hubs of sustainability and resilience. The road to net-zero emissions will be long, but at e1 Marine, we are committed to sharing our expertise and working alongside stakeholders to meet ambitious environmental targets while ensuring economic viability.