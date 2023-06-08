State-of-the-art containership delivered to ABS class

Recently delivered to Singapore-based Asiatic Lloyd Maritime LLP (part of the AL Group), the ALS Ceres is the first in a series of six 7,100 TEU containerships and is the first Asiatic Lloyd ship to be built to ABS class.

Designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) and built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel has a new, energy-efficient hull design and a fuel-efficient NOx Tier III compliant main engine that give it a low fuel consumption in comparison to its peers of the same vessel type, size and service speed.

AMMONIA AND METHANOL READY

The ALS Ceres carries the ABS Ammonia Fuel Ready Level 1C and Methanol Fuel Ready Level 1C Class notations, indicating that a concept-level design study has been carried out for future conversion to ammonia and methanol fueling.

The vessel is also one of the first to feature the ABS FOC notation, an enhanced standard reflecting additional fire-fighting methods.

“The ALS Ceres is a great example of how the maritime industry is implementing energy-efficient technologies to meet global decarbonization targets. The successful conclusion of the project is a testament to the dedication and efforts of the ABS China Engineering and Survey Operation teams that supported this project and worked together to deliver this state-of-the-art vessel for the next generation,” said Pier Carazzai, ABS vice president of engineering, Europe and Middle East.

“The ALS Ceres is Asiatic Lloyd’s first ABS-classed, newbuild vessel, and we appreciate the support from ABS in the successful conclusion of this project,” said Friedrich Bunnemann, managing partner of Asiatic Lloyd and of AL Group.