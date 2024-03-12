St. Paul District reopens locks and dams after winter maintenance Written by Heather Ervin









The St. Paul Engineer District will reopen several locks and dams this month that were closed for winter maintenance.

Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minn., which was dewatered for inspection and concrete repairs, reopened to navigation March 6.

Lock and Dam 4 in Alma, Wis., which had been closed for maintenance on its lower guidewall end cell— including placement of sheet pile and concrete—also reopened March 6.

Meanwhile, Lock and Dam 3 near Welch, Minn., and Lock and Dam 7 near La Crescent, Minn.—both closed for guidewall maintenance—will reopen to navigation on March 16.

The St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis, Minn., to Guttenberg, Iowa.