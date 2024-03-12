St. Paul District reopens locks and dams after winter maintenance

Written by Heather Ervin
The M/V Phillip M Pfeffer with six barges is locked through Lock and Dam 2 in the St. Paul District last year.

The St. Paul Engineer District will reopen several locks and dams this month that were closed for winter maintenance.

Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minn., which was dewatered for inspection and concrete repairs, reopened to navigation March 6.

Lock and Dam 4 in Alma, Wis., which had been closed for maintenance on its lower guidewall end cell— including placement of sheet pile and concrete—also reopened March 6.

Meanwhile, Lock and Dam 3 near Welch, Minn., and Lock and Dam 7 near La Crescent, Minn.—both closed for guidewall maintenance—will reopen to navigation on March 16.

The St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis, Minn., to Guttenberg, Iowa.

