Yanmar generator engines selected for Japanese LNG-fueled ferry duo

Osaka, Japan-headquartered Yanmar Holdings has received an order from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL) for dual fuel 8EY26LDF engines. The engines will be used to power generators on board Japan’s first two LNG-fueled ferries (provisionally named Sunflower Kurenai and Sunflower Murasaki). As we reported earlier, the ferries are to be built at Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.’s Shimonoseki Shipyard.

Ferry Sunflower (a group company of MOL) will charter the ferries after delivery and launch them on its Osaka-Beppu route from the end of 2022 through the first half of 2023, as replacements for vessels currently in service.

Yanmar says that 8EY26LDF engines always maintain optimum combustion, with features such as load fluctuation tracking, acceleration performance, and high thermal efficiency, in addition to precision air-fuel ratio control technology. Moving forward, YANMAR will continue striving to reduce environmental impact, and develop clean marine powertrains to provide optimal solutions that meet the needs of our customers.



Engine model: 8EY26LDF

Engine rated power: 1,730 kW

Generator capacity: 1,600 kWe

No. of cylinders: 8

Cylinder bore x stroke: 260×385 mm

Displacement: 163.5 L

Speed: 720 RPM

Fuel; LNG (liquefied natural gas) / Marine diesel