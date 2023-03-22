White Paper: Five key steps to electric ship design

There is a sense of urgency for the marine industry to become more environmentally friendly. One potential strategy for doing so is exploring alternative fuel and propulsion systems. In this white paper, we explore how to use simulation tools to drive electrification and innovation in shipbuilding without compromising performance.

The white paper contains:

Key trends affecting the shipbuilding industry

The advantages and disadvantages of different fuel sources and propulsion systems

Five key steps to electric vessel design

A step-by-step example of designing an electric ferry using simulation tools

