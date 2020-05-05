MAN main engines chosen for giant Jan de Nul crane ship Written by Nick Blenkey









Shipbuilder China Merchant Heavy Industry (CMHI) has ordered six MAN 12V32/44CR main engines for the 5,000-tonne floating installation crane vessel Les Alizés ordered by the Jan De Nul Group (see earlier story).

Delivering a cumulative output of 43,200 kW, the common-rail engines will each feature an enhanced, MAN-supplied SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system for compliance with both IMO Tier III and the even-stricter Euro Stage V-compliant NOx-emission limit. The enhanced NOx-reduction rate is essential for the newbuilding to fulfill the exacting ULEV (Ultra Low Emission vessel) standard for better air quality, characterised by very low NOx and particle emissions.

Les Alizés will be built at CMHI’s shipyard in Jiangsu province, eastern China, and is scheduled for delivery in 2022.

Lex Nijsen, Head of Four-Stroke Marine Sales – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “The MAN 32/44CR’s robust design is proven across many applications and I’m very happy to see it chosen again for such an exciting project. MAN Energy Solutions has previously worked with Jan De Nul Group on many of its vessels and recently provided four 12V32/44CR engines to CMHI for a major semi-submersible project. We look forward to working with our partners again in the commissioning of such a noteworthy vessel that truly begins a new era for the offshore installation sector.”

MAN 12V3244CR

UNIQUE FEATURES

MAN Energy Solutions says that several of the 32/44CR’s unique features were important in its being chosen for the project.

The engines will be delivered with the company’s innovative ECOMAP feature, permitting them to be programmed to operate with different fuel-consumption-versus-power characteristics, with each having its efficiency optimum at a different load point.

Another key 32/44CR characteristic is that high engine-output is available even at high ambient temperatures, as well as at the high exhaust-gas back-pressures resulting from the extensive exhaust-gas treatment equipment mandatory for the ULEV (ultra low emission vessel) notation.