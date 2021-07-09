Hyundai orders world’s first ME-GA engines

MAN Energy Solutions has booked the first orders for its new low pressure ME-GA two-stroke stroke engine. HHI-EMD (Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine Machinery Division) has ordered a dozen of them.

Six new 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carriers will each be powered by two 5G70ME-GA10.5 engines.

KLC and Pan Ocean have each ordered two of the ships, while Knudsen and JP Morgan have each ordered a single vessel. On delivery to the shipowners from Hyundai’s Shipbuilding Division (HHI-SBD) in Korea, they will be chartered by Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited on delivery to the shipowners.

Delivery of the first engine is scheduled for August 2022, with the final unit arriving during the following year.

MAN Energy Solutions says that the engines will feature its proprietary EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) system for emissions reduction.

“Following our virtual launch event in March this year, we have experienced overwhelming interest in the ME-GA from shipowners, shipyards, engine builders and charterers,” said Bjarne Foldager, senior vice president and head of two-stroke business, MAN Energy Solutions. “We are very excited about this first order and are looking forward to a successful, close cooperation with all parties to ensure the engines meet the high performance and reliability level expected of them.”

“The ME-GA’s genesis owes much to us recognizing a strong market desire for a lower-cost alternative to the ME-GI engine, driven primarily by the LNG carrier market,” continued Foldager. “Accompanied by our EGR system – a proven concept with a decade of experience behind it – these engines will deliver lower methane-slip compared to existing, Otto-cycle LNG engines, and better fuel-efficiency in both gas and fuel-oil modes. This further confirms our leadership in the critical, dual-fuel, marine segment.”

MAN Energy Solutions reports that its portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines has accumulated over 1.7 million operating hours from the 158 engines currently in service – all running on clean fuels such as LNG, LPG, ethane and methanol. With fuel prices and availability currently in flux, MAN Energy Solutions expects the option of retrofitting to dual-fuel engines to increasingly become a necessity.

ABOUT ME-GA

The MAN B&W ME-GA engine delivers a low CAPEX solution aimed at certain vessel types and applications, such as LNG carriers, that are able to use ‘boil-off’ gas as a source of fuel. It could also be of appeal to smaller vessels where low capital outlay is a priority.

Based on the well-proven MAN B&W dual-fuel design with minimal installation requirements, the MAN B&W ME-GA uses an efficient ignition concept and a unique gas-admission system that delivers safe and reliable operation.

The ME-GA furthermore features minimal operational costs, simple supply and purging concepts, and low maintenance costs for its fuel-gas supply system. With Tier III compliance in gas mode, the engine meets all current and upcoming NOx emission regulations with the addition of EGR (exhaust gas recycling).

EXHAUST GAS RECIRCULATION

MAN Energy Solutions announced in November last year that it would offer its proprietary EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) system as an emissions solution for the ME-GA. EGR is a NOx-emissions-reduction technique that ensures IMO Tier III-compliance in diesel mode for the ME-GA.

The ME-GA EGR solution is an engine-integrated design that interacts with the exhaust gas before the turbocharger, and can be integrated into existing engine-room designs since the EGR unit itself does not change the engine footprint. Its design-similarity to that of ME-C engines’ EGR systems will lower its price point, since the supply chain and components are already matured.

The volume requirements of the ME-GA EGR system are also significantly lower with, for example, less pipework required than for low-pressure EGR solutions.