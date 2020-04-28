Vigor wins $20.8 million MSC contract

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, has been awarded a $20,880,790 firm, fixed-price contract (N32205-20-C-4005) for an 87-calendar day shipyard availability for the overhaul drydocking availability of the USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200).

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $22,186,509.

Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, and will include the furnishing of general services, shipboard access, clean and gas free tank voids and cofferdams, preservation of aft ballast and cargo tanks as well as the flight deck, overhaul repairs to main engine turbochargers and HP air compressor, davit arms and falls removal, cleaning and painting of hull freeboard and underwater hull, steel replacement and underway replenishment systems repairs. Work is expected to be complete by July 2020.

The contract was competitively procured, with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and one offer was received.

Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va, is the contracting activity.