Four tugs ordered for Rio Grande LNG

NextDecade Corporation’s Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville, Texas, is moving right along. Already the tugs that will serve the export terminal are being lined up.

Today, Gulf LNG Tugs of Brownsville, LLC (Gulf LNG Tugs) announced it has signed construction contracts with Master Boat Builders, Inc. in Coden, Ala., and Sterling Shipyard, LLC in Port Neches, Texas, for each shipyard to construct two tugs to serve the Rio Grande LNG export facility,

Gulf LNG Tugs of Brownsville, LLC, is a joint venture formed to provide tug services for RGLNG under a long-term tug services agreement. It is owned by:

Bay-Houston Towing Co., in Houston, Texas;

Moran Towing Corporation, in New Canaan, Connecticut;

Suderman & Young Towing Company, in Houston, Texas.

It is the third JV formed by the ownership team to provide tug services to a Gulf Coast LNG project.

Each shipyard will construct two Z-Tech 30-80 tugboats designed by naval architect Robert Allan Ltd. These 30-80s represent a proven workhorse in Gulf Coast ports, where affiliates of Gulf LNG Tugs already operate ten of the same hull design. The tugboats will meet U.S. Coast Guard Sub-M regulations and will be ABS classed, The main propulsion engines are Caterpillar 3516 E, complying with EPA Tier-4 emission standards, and the tugs will receive ABS low emission vessel notation. Main engines are connected to Schottel SRP 510 FP-Z drives fitted with 2.8-meter propellers. The tugs are fitted with a Markey DEPSF-48-100 HP Electric Class III hawser winch, providing full bollard pull performance Render-Recover feature.

The new tugboats will have an overall length of 98.5 feet, beam of 42.7 feet, and a bollard pull of 80 metric tonnes. Additionally, each will be equipped with firefighting capabilities that meet ABS Fire Fighting Class 1 (FiFi 1) classification.

Execution of the construction contracts represents an important milestone for Gulf LNG Tugs’ commitment to provide dedicated tug services to Rio Grande LNG. In consultation with RGLNG, Gulf LNG Tugs selected Master Boat and Sterling after a rigorous bid process.

“Both shipyards stood out for their experience, capabilities, and price competitiveness, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with these shipyards,” said Kirk Jackson, Gulf LNG Tugs’ partnership representative.

“We are immensely proud to continue our partnership with Gulf LNG Tugs’ owners, and we look forward to delivering the Z-Tech30-80’s to provide years of reliable escort service for RGLNG,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat.

“Sterling Shipyard is excited to commence construction of the Z-Tech® 30-80’s. Gulf LNG Tugs and its owners are premier tug service providers, and we’re honored to support their growth,” said Harry Murdock, CEO of Sterling.