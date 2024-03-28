Agreement with Coastwise strengthens EBDG’s Alaska presence

Seattle, Wash., based Elliot Bay Design Group (EBDG) reports that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with Anchorage, Alaska, based marine engineering and naval architect firm Coastwise Corporation.

Under the agreement, EBDG is acquiring Coastwise Corporation’s assets, with Coastwise’s owner and principal, Patrick Eberhardt, joining EBDG as a full-time employee. Eberhardt’s forty years of professional experience and extensive understanding of the Alaskan maritime industry will be a valuable addition to the EBDG team. Serving as the Alaska representative, he will play a pivotal role in expanding EBDG’s footprint in Alaska pursuing new opportunities in the passenger vessel, remote/arctic workboat, and fishing industries.

Rebranded as Coastwise Engineering, the firm will be a new division of Elliot Bay Design Group. It will continue to provide naval architecture services to public and private clients, using existing Coastwise Corporation contact methods.

With 57 professional staﬀ members, the new EBDG division will provide Coastwise Corporation’s clients in Alaska, as well as the lower 48, with quality marine technical services and a broader industry reach.

EBDG says that the partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as it brings together the expertise and highly regarded design portfolio of Coastwise Corporation with EBDG’s innovative industry-leading solutions in a collaborative venture.

“EBDG is excited to expand our presence in Alaska and strengthen our position in the industry through this acquisition,” said Jim Towers, principal in charge at EBDG. “We believe that combining forces with Coastwise Corporation’s talented team will open up new possibilities and allow us to continue providing top-notch marine engineering and naval architecture solutions.”

“I am particularly excited about the opportunities this presents,” said Mike Complita, VP of strategic expansion at EBDG. “Pat brings new skillsets to EBDG, and we are confident that his expertise will enhance our capabilities. This transition will be seamless, as it combines our respective strengths to provide even greater value and innovation.”

“We are looking forward to working on a large and talented new team. This partnership will allow us to beter serve our existing clients and let us take on larger and more challenging projects,” said Eberhardt. “We are confident in the ability of our new team, given that we have a history of collaborating together for nearly thirty years.”