Vancouver Island Ferry’s Hullo service marks two year milestone

Two years after welcoming its first passengers on August 16, 2023, Vancouver Island Ferry Company’s Hullo service is celebrating a significant milestone, marking its second anniversary of linking Downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo across the Georgia Strait. With a 40% year-over-year growth, the fast-ferry service has cemented its role in making life easier and more connected for British Columbians.

Vancouver Island Ferry Company says that Hullo’s mission from day one was to simplify travel, save people time, and give them the freedom to enjoy both sides of the coast.

“Every day, we see how we’re helping people see family and friends more often and have new adventures,” says Sekhar Angepat, founder and chief revenue officer at Hullo. “Our goal wasn’t to simply redistribute travelers from traditional services, but to grow the entire travel market. By creating new possibilities like same-day event trips, we’re enabling journeys that people simply weren’t making before. The stories we hear from our passengers confirm we’re on the right track.”

The service has unlocked a variety of travel possibilities, changing the way people think about crossing the Georgia Strait. For eventgoers, Hullo has become a game-changer. With over 170 late-night event sailings to date, individuals can now catch their favorite sports teams and concerts in the city and travel back in comfort the same night, saving on costly hotel stays.

Hullo’s downtown-to-downtown connectivity has opened up new possibilities for a wide range of British Columbians. It has become a new option for over 50,000 families, enabling spontaneous, same-day adventures and making it easier to connect with loved ones more frequently.

This accessibility is also a key benefit for seniors seeking a seamless travel option and for hybrid workers who now have the freedom of island life with a fast, affordable link to their downtown offices.

Furthermore, by integrating with local transit and Metro Vancouver’s TransLink transportation network, says Vancouver Island Ferry, Hullo helps all riders reach their final destinations, including Vancouver International Airport (YVR), without the expense and hassle of a personal vehicle. Arriving in Nanaimo is just as easy, with on-site access to public transit, a complimentary Hullo shuttle bus, rental cars, bike share, and ride-hailing services like Uber now available.

“The stories we hear from our passengers are the true measure of our success,” says Ryan Dermody, interim CEO. “When we hear about a grandmother being able to take her grandkids to the aquarium for a quick day trip, or professionals redefining their work week, we know we’re making a real difference in people’s lives every day. We’re incredibly proud of the role we play in connecting communities and are more committed than ever to improving and expanding our service.”

Two years in, says Vancouver Island Ferry Company, Hullo’s reliability is clear. Since launch, the company has operated more than 95% of its planned sailings, and since September 2024, 90% of departures have gone out within 5 minutes. The company is building on this momentum as it continues to refine its operations for customers