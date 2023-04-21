New Vancouver Island ferry service readies for take off Written by Nick Blenkey









Start-up Canadian operator Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) has made a lot of progress since last November when it first made public its plans to launch a foot-ferry service linking Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island, with downtown Vancouver, B.C. This week it held a groundbreaking ceremony at its Nanaimo terminal site and reported that its two new 354-passenger high-speed vessels are currently undergoing final tests and sea trials at Damen Shipyards’ Vietnam shipyard and will be on their way to Vancouver Island next month.

VIFC is branding the service “Hullo by the Vancouver Island Ferry Company.” (“Hullo” is another way of spelling “hello” that’s probably still the preferred form in B.C., as it was once in the U.K.).

The groundbreaking event marked the beginning of construction and site reconfiguration, which includes over 400 parking places, EV charging stations, connected travel options, a guest welcome center, and proper traffic and transit flow optimizations.

“The vessels are built and going through rigorous sea trials and the terminal areas are in the process of being upgraded to welcome our guests. Hullo is in ship-shape and almost ready to serve its communities,” said Alastair Caddick, CEO of VIFC. “We have assembled a passionate and experienced team, recruiting impeccable individuals who will offer BC travelers an enjoyable, reliable, and efficient travel experience to and from the mainland. After carefully listening to the needs and expectations of British Columbians, we are thrilled to provide a service that strengthens connections between friends and family on both sides of the Georgia Strait.”

The VIFC team includes director of operations Captain Wendy Williams, who is the first Canadian woman to captain a cruise ship for a leading brand (Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady) and was named one of Marine Log‘s Top Women in Maritime 2022.

“Our highly skilled operations team is dedicated to providing a seamless travel experience that is reliable, modern, and friendly,” said Williams. “We take pride in trying to set a new standard for ferry travel in British Columbia and our growing team remains relentlessly committed to creating a safe, efficient, and reliable service for our communities.”

Hullo will offer a daily crossing schedule starting with up to seven roundtrip sailings. Passengers will be able to reserve seats in three service tiers – comfort, premium, and business and complimentary wi-fi will be available for all guests traveling Hullo with a fresh selection of treats available on board.

