Brunvoll Mar-El electrical propulsion picked for new fast ferry operation Written by Nick Blenkey









Norway’s Fjord1 and Brødrene Aa have selected Brunvoll Group subsidiary Brunvoll Mar-El as the system integrator and electric propulsion systems supplier for three fast ferries that Fjord 1 will operate on city routes in Bergen under a 15-year contract from Vestland County Council that runs from 2025-2040. One of these will be a new Aero design low-emission vessel ordered from Brødrene Aa for the longest route. The others will be two conventionally powered vessels, purchased from Torghatten Midt AS’s Kystekpressen operation, that will be converted to zero-emission operation.

The Brunvoll Mar-El delivery for the three vessels consists of DC switchboard, electrical motors, inverters, and charging solutions. All the components will be integrated together into Brunvoll Mar-El’s propulsion and energy management system. The vessels will be equipped with the Brunvoll lightweight system integration solution, a super compact and flexible integration system optimized for vessels with strict requirements for weight, volume, and performance.

The three ferries will operate out of Bergen on the Knarvik – Bergen and Kleppestø – Bergen routes and Fjord1 will develop charging stations of up to 4,000 kW at both Knarvik and Askøy before the contract starts.

Fjord1’s new high speed passenger catamarans. Vessel at left will be a newbuild with a low-emission propulsion system, the two others will be retrofitted with zero-emission propulsion systems. [Image: Brødrene Aa]

The Aero-design newbuild from Brødrene Aa will be outfitted with a low emission propulsion system. It will have an electrical power output of 3,000 kW and will operate on the long route between Knarvik and Bergen. The two vessels acquired from Kystekspressen.vessels will be subjects of extensive retrofitting from conventional propulsion system to a new zero-emission propulsion system, with a power output of 2,200 kW for operation of the Bergen-Askøy route.

“This is a substantial contract for us and a great achievement for everyone at Brunvoll Mar-El,” says Helge Asle Lundeberg, managing director at Brunvoll Mar-El AS. “The contract contributes to increasing Brunvoll Mar-El’s ability to provide lightweight electric and hybrid solutions to even larger vessels with more installed power, more battery capacity, and longer range.”

‍“Brødrene Aa and Brunvoll Mar-El have successfully cooperated on several projects over many years,” says CEO of Brødrene Aa, Tor Øyvin Aa. “High-speed passenger vessels have very strict requirements. Both we and Mar-El have put a lot of effort into optimizing our designs over the years. Especially weight and volume are crucial, as well as overall performance, and Brunvoll Mar-El delivers on them all. Having dedicated Norwegian partners for this vessel type is very valuable for us.”