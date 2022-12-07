Vard gets grant to research digitalized HVAC systems

Fincantieri’s Norwegian based subsidiary Vard has been awarded a NOK 4.95 million (about $494,000) grant to research the possibility of digitalized HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) systems.

Awarded by the Norwegian Research Council, the funding is intended to address the energy usage requirements of offshore wind service operation vessels (SOVs) designed to meet zero-emission requirements.

Since the power generation on future SOVs is expected to be based on battery solutions with offshore charging, it is of crucial importance to reduce the ship’s energy usage, including heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) systems.

As part of a Norwegian innovation project, ship designers, ship owners (including Vard customer Norwind Offshore), equipment suppliers and researchers are collaborating to develop innovative HVAC design solutions to support energy-efficient and zero-emission operation of SOVs.

To achieve this, a digital simulation twin of the HVAC system will be developed, based on collection and processing of operational data, prediction of heating and cooling loads, and modeling and design of innovative HVAC technologies with combined heating and cooling.

The HVAC digital twin enables simulations to guide ship designers in identifying the most efficient designs for future projects, and can be used as a crew decision support tool for predictive planning of energy production and storage.