Strategic Marine delivers StratCat 27 CTV to Taiwan operator Written by Nick Blenkey









Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered a hybrid-ready StratCat 27 CTV to Prosperous Wind Shipping, a Taiwan affiliate of Pacific Radiance Ltd.

Set to start operation for Prosperous Wind at Taiwan’s Yunlin offshore wind farm in April 2024 under a $3 million contract, the vessel is designed for the efficient and reliable transfer of technicians and cargo, and is designated to play a crucial role in wind turbine generator installation operations at the Yunlin offshore wind farm, Taiwan’s first major offshore wind project. It will operate round the clock, facilitating the transit of personnel, equipment, and cargo between the selected harbor, the installation vessel, and throughout the wind farm, ensuring seamless support for the project’s infrastructure development.

Designed by BMT, the StratCat 27 is result of a collaborative process between the BMT and Strategic Marine teams. It has been designed for optimal operational efficiency across a wide range of loading conditions with BMT’s proven hull form maximizing waterline length while maintaining a loadline length under 24 meters and helping reduce emissions and fuel consumption.

The StratCat 27 vessels include the latest generation, patented, BMT Active Fender System (AFS) technology that dampens contact with the turbine tower. This reduces impact loads on turbine structures and allows vessels to engage at higher sea states, improving safety during personnel transfers.

The cabin design has been optimized for improved comfort and workflow, with ample storage space, business class seating for 24 offshore service personnel and accommodations for up to nine crew members. To improve visibility from the helm, the vessel’s bridge deck layout has been enhanced with ergonomic positioning to increase comfort for the bridge crew.

