Edda Wind takes delivery of CSOV Edda Boreas

In its latest update on its newbuild deliveries, Haugesund, Norway, headquartered offshore wind service vessel company Edda Wind reports that it has taken delivery of the Edda Boreas from the Gondan Shipyard in Spain.

The Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) is the second of six sister vessels to be delivered from Gondan and will start installation of its motion compensated gangway and crane system after departing the shipyard.

The vessel is set to commence work at Dogger Wind farms, U.K., in May for minimum two years.

ZERO EMISSION READY

Edda Wind says that the Edda Boreas has been designed with a flexibility and operability that enables it to service wind farms worldwide. It has also been prepared for zero-emission operations using hydrogen as energy carrier in a Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) concept. This concept has been adopted by Edda Wind as it meets the company’s strict criteria for safe operation, logistics solutions and endurance. The company says that this way of handling hydrogen on board avoids exposure to the safety risks that exist for several other green fuel solutions.

Edda Boreas is of Salt 0217 design and is build number C490 from Gondan. The vessel is 88.3 meters long with a beam of 19.7 meters. It can accommodate 120 persons in high standard cabins.

“Operators are continuously looking for ways to improve the efficiency of wind farm operations and reduce operating costs and environmental footprint,” says Edda Wind CEO Kenneth Walland. “Our specially designed offshore wind service vessels provide exactly this. We expect the demand for specialized service vessels to further increase, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.”