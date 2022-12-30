Edda Wind expects delivery delays for three vessels

Earlier this week, Haugesund, Norway, headquartered offshore wind service company Edda Wind (OSL:EWIND) had some cheery news to report: the Christmas eve launch of its commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) C491 at Spanish shipbuilder Astilleros Gondán S.A.

Today’s news from the company was less upbeat. In a stock exchange announcement it reported that the CSOV Edda Breeze had been delivered from Gondán and the SOV Edda Brint from Astilleros Balenciaga and were in the process of having their gangway systems installed in Denmark.

“Based on evaluation of the progress and remaining work, Edda Wind estimates that there will be a delay in completing the installation and commissioning of the gangway systems compared to what has previously been reported,” said the company. “Both Edda Breeze and Edda Brint are now expected to commence their respective long-term charter contracts during March 2023.”

“C416 is currently under construction at Balenciaga, Spain,” added the company. “Based on progress reports from the yard Edda Wind expects a delay in delivery, and that the vessel will be ready for operations in Q3 2023. Edda Wind, together with the yard and suppliers, are working to minimize such delays.”