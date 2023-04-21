Cyan goes to Ulstein for foundation installation vessel design Written by Nick Blenkey









With offshore wind ambitions ramping up worldwide, a lot of people have been paying attention to a likely tightness in the supply of foundation installation vessels. Now, Singapore-headquartered Cyan Renewables has contracted Ulstein Design & Solutions BV to design a series of vessels, saying that, with an increasing lack of heavy lift installation vessels, the new vessels are needed to fill the gap.

“With their strong track record in heavy lift vessel design and a good understanding of the market constraints and requirements, Ulstein is the preferred partner to design our new vessels,” says Torgeir E. Ramstad, Cyan Renewables’ managing director FIV division. “Cyan Renewables will be a leading global vessel provider to offshore wind by partnering with Developers and EPCI and T&I contractors based on future-proof vessels in all categories.”

“We are very pleased that Cyan recognizes our added value and is placing their trust in us to realize their ambitions in offshore wind,” says Edwin van Leeuwen, managing director at Ulstein Design & Solutions BV. “Back in time, we predicted a lack of foundation installation vessels and as developments go fast, our R&D focus has been on future-oriented FIV designs to suit the exponential growth of offshore wind.

The new Cyan FIVs will feature adequate deck space and crane capacity to meet developments in foundation design, including monopiles and jackets. In addition, they will also have low emission capability, using a hybrid power system consisting of dual-fuel engines (methanol), shore power and a battery energy storage system.

“Part of our R&D work included a new method to develop the business case and ship design simultaneously. With this Ulstein blended design method, we explored thousands of ship designs to find the most future-proof solutions,” says Ko Stroo, product manager/lead naval architect at Ulstein Design & Solutions BV. “Working with multiple future growth scenarios for offshore wind, allows us to support Cyan in finding the optimum business case and vessel design.”