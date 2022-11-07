Drilling starts on Norwegian Sea exploration well

Norway continues to develop its North Sea oil and gas assets and on Friday, Neptune Energy, a leading independent international oil and gas exploration and production company, announced that drilling had commenced on the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

The exploration well, 6407/8-8 S, is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling. The Calypso prospect is located 14 kilometers northwest of the Draugen field and 22 kilometers north-east of the Njord A platform, within the Neptune-operated PL938 Licence.

Calypso is positioned within one of Neptune’s core areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. In the event of a commercial discovery, Calypso could potentially be tied back to existing infrastructure.

“Calypso is an exciting prospect and fits our exploration strategy of focusing on opportunities within core areas and near existing infrastructure,” said Neptune Energy’s Director of Subsurface in Norway, Steinar Meland

The reservoir target is the middle and lower Jurassic formations and is expected to be reached at a depth of approximately 2,960 meters.

The drilling program comprises a main-bore (6407/8-8 S) with an optional side-track (6407/8-8 A) based on the outcome of the exploration well.

Partners in the project are Neptune Energy (operator, 30%), OKEA ASA (30%), Pandion Energy AS (20%) and Vår Energi ASA (20%)