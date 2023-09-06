WISTA USA honors Crowley

Crowley has been honored for its contributions to diversity and inclusion in the workplace with the Corporate Diversity Award by WISTA USA, the U.S. chapter of WISTA, the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association.

Recognized for its efforts to enhance its corporate culture and empower its people through diversity and inclusion programs, Crowley supports its more than 7,000 employees through resources such as employee-led business resource groups, professional development programs, safety training and community engagement.

“At Crowley, we value the unique perspectives, talents, and ideas of our employees and believe they are what set our organization apart. We know that promoting an inclusive environment helps our people and our business succeed,” said Parker Harrison, chief legal and risk officer, Crowley. “We are so honored to be recognized for our diversity and inclusion efforts by an organization whose sole purpose is the advancement of women in our industries. We will continue our efforts to foster a workplace that our employees are proud of and feel empowered to drive change within the organization and our industry.”

Crowley notes that it has taken several steps to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace:

Established the Inclusion, Diversity and Equity in Action (IDEA) Council, led by employees, to create and lead initiatives to drive an inclusive and supportive environment for team members.

The employee-led business resource groups support people’s careers and company business success by offering resources, education and a platform to provide Crowley with insights on where to improve.

Achieved 37% female representation in the C-Suite leadership through appointments to key positions.

Launched the Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Prevention Steering Committee to enhance safety measures for all mariners, leading to improvements in communication and technology aboard vessels.

Revamped the cadet shipping program resulting in a significant increase in female cadet participation.

Recognized as a Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation by Redefining the Road, a magazine of the Women in Trucking Association annually since 2021.

Crowley has also made diversity and inclusion a fundamental part of its overall Sustainability commitment, including publicly disclosing and tracking key performance improvement goals in its annual Sustainability Report.