Wärtsilä solutions will minimize emissions of new La Méridionale RoPax duo Written by Nick Blenkey









Two new LNG-fueled RoPax ferries under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard for CMA CGM subsidiary La Méridionale will feature an extensive range of Wärtsilä technology.

The 180-meter long ferries will be able to accommodate 1,000 passengers plus freight and will operate between Marseille and Corsica. They have been specifically designed to minimize emissions and, while LNG will be their primary fuel, La Méridionale is preparing them to operate on alternative fuels such as biogas and synthetic methane, as these become available at scale.

Wärtsilä’s scope of supply will include the engines, fuel gas supply system and thrusters

“The design of these two Ropax vessels reflects our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint within our own fleet,” says Xavier Leclercq, vice-president, CMA Ships, CMA CGM. “These will be among the most energy-efficient, low-emission ships in operation globally, and we value the support from Wärtsilä, whose technology and solutions help make this ambition possible.”

For each ship, Wärtsilä will supply two 12-cylinder, one 10-cylinder and one 8-cylinder Wärtsilä 31DF engines. The two ferries will benefit from Wärtsilä’s NextDF technology, which will be implemented in the Wärtsilä 31DF engines. While operating on LNG, the NextDF version of the Wärtsilä 31DF further reduces methane emissions and nitrogen oxide (NOx) significantly (compared to the already emission-efficient standard Wärtsilä 31DF). Wärtsilä’s supply for this contract also includes the Wärtsilä LNGPac, a fuel gas supply system for LNG-fueled ships, as well as thrusters.

“The drive towards net zero emissions is one of the most important challenges facing the industry today,” said Stefan Nysjö, vice president of power supply, Wärtsilä Marine. “That’s why we are pleased to support our long-standing partners, CMA CGM and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) Co., Ltd., with our integrated solutions – ensuring these ferries are able to benefit from outstanding fuel efficiency, operational reliability and a significant reduction in GHG emissions.”