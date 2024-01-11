VIDEO: Icon of the Seas arrives in Miami

The new holder of the “world’s largest cruise ship” title, Royal Caribbean International’s 7,600 guest Icon of the Seas, arrived in Miami for the first time yesterday. Taller than the Eiffel Tower, with a total of 20 decks, the 1,198-foot long vessel arrived at its new home port in style, with celebratory fireboat salutes, banner planes in flight and a community celebration at the Pérez Art Museum.

With its first cruise less than 16 days away, Icon of the Seas will continue making its final preparations in Miami ahead of its naming celebration and inaugural cruise.

In store on Icon, says Royal Caribbean is an “all-encompassing lineup of experiences that combines the best of every vacation – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure – making the first-of-its-kind adventure the way to get away for every type of family and vacationer. Across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in and of themselves are firsts and next-level favorites for everyone day and night, including adrenaline-pumping thrills like six record-breaking waterslides at Category 6 and the Crown’s Edge experience at 154 feet above the ocean, and unrivaled ways to chill with seven pools – one for every day of the week – like the first suspended infinity pool at sea.”

You can find out more about the ship’s attractions, accommodations and upcoming itineraries on Royal Caribbean’s website.