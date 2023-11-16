VIDEO: Candela to start serial production of 30-passenger foiling ferry 

Stockholm, Sweden, based Candela Technology AB reports that its P-12 Shuttle foiling ferry vessel has successfully completed flight tests and will enter serial production at its Rotebro factory. In a pilot, the all-electric P-12 Shuttle is set to join Stockholm’s public transport network in 2024, reducing the Ekerö suburb-city center commute from 55 to 25 minutes. This is possible through an exemption from the city center’s speed limits gained by the vessel’s minimal wake.

In Stockholm, waterborne traffic has been dwindling as currently buses and cars are quicker and more affordablet. The P-12 aims to reverse this trend.

“Today, in many cities, congested roads are common while waterways — humanity’s oldest transport infrastructure — remain underutilized for rapid commuting,” says Candela founder Gustav Hasselskog. “The P-12 will let you use these waterways as green highways, enabling fast intra-city connections. Often, the quickest route is by water.”

First announced in concept form in June 2022, the all-electric P-12 uses computer-guided hydrofoils to elevate its hull above water friction. When foilborne at speeds over 18 knots, the foiling ferry is designed to consume 80% less energy than traditional high-speed vessels.

During its first flights, Candela P-12 confirmed its top speed of 30 knots, setting a record for electric passenger vessels. As well as being fast, it has a range of up to 50 nautical miles, giving it the practical endurance to cover most coastal transportation needs.

Candela reports that tests also confirmed the vessel’s minimal wake, opening up the possibility of exemptions from speed limits, as, says the company, “the P-12 will neither erode coastlines nor damage docks and moored ships, even at full speed.”

Candela is committed to accelerating the shift towards a fossil fuel-free maritime future. Besides its game-changing range and speed, the P-12 is engineered to offer similar or lower initial investment costs for operators while boosting profits compared to traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powered vessels.

PRICED TO COMPETE

Priced at EUR 1.7 million (about $1.84 million), the 30-seat Shuttle variant of the P-12 foiling ferry matches the cost of similar-sized ICE vessels and, says Candela, is priced significantly lower than other electric options. This is possible thanks to its hydrofoil efficiency, which enables an extended range from a 252 kWh battery. Combined with a streamlined serial production, this leads to lower overall unit costs.

“With the P-12, we’re not just offering a faster, more comfortable electric alternative to fossil fuel-powered vessels,” says Erik Eklund, Candela’s director for commercial vessels. “We’re enable operators to make the switch to sustainable vessels that are cost-effective and profitable, a crucial step towards clean oceans and lakes.”

Once in service, says Candela, operators can expect reduced “fuel” costs by up to 90% compared to diesel vessels. The C-POD motors require minimal servicing, and the vessel is designed for single crew operation, which further reduces costs.

In total, the P-12 foiling ferry is expected to cut costs per passenger kilometer by up to 50%, achieving a similar operational per-passenger economy as a hybrid electric bus.

Candela’s pursuit of innovation extends beyond the hydrofoil system.

Passengers board via an extendable, automatic bow ramp, adjustable for docking at varying quay heights from 0.3 to 1.8 meters. This versatility enables the P-12 to serve a multitude of routes globally without the need for dock alterations.

Each stop’s turnaround time is under 2 minutes, courtesy of the C-POD motors’ thrust vectoring for nimble maneuvering—even allowing the vessel to move sideways when required.

Once flying, the digital flight control system compensates for waves, side wind, and current by adjusting the hydrofoils’ angle of attack 100 times per second, providing a smooth ride free from sea sickness-inducing pitching and slamming. This system, under development by Candela’s engineers since 2016 has been fine-tuned in the company’s leisure vessels, the C-7 and C-8.

THREE VERSIONS

The P-12 is a versatile platform designed to accommodate an array of use cases and clients, from public transport to custom private shuttles.

It is available in three variants: the P-12 Shuttle, P-12 Business, and P-12 Voyager.

The Shuttle configuration seats 30 passengers and sets a benchmark for sustainable commuting, claiming the lowest operational costs in the industry. Allocated space for bicycles (along with strollers and wheelchairs) encourages the integration of cycling with public transportation.

The Business version features a premium interior with seating for 12 to 20 passengers (and plenty of suitcases), and the highly adaptable Voyager version offers customers flexibility in interior design, catering to both private leisure and commercial clients.

“The P-12 is a platform that will cater to a vast range of clients. Whether it’s public transport fleets, VIP services, or private customers, it will revolutionize how we travel on water,” says Hasselskog.

P-12 SPECS