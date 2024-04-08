Ulstein Verft launches first of two Olympic CSOVs

Ulstein reports that the first of two advanced offshore wind construction service and operation vessels under construction for Norway’s Olympic Subsea ASA has been launched from the dock hall at its Ulstein Verft shipyard in Norway. The vessel uses Ulstein’s novel Twin X-Stern solution, described as a “four-wheel-drive solution for the seas.”

The vessel, the Olympic Boreas, is yard number 318 and the first of two sister vessels being built at Ulstein Verft for Olympic under a contract signed in 2022. The hulls are built by the Crist yard in Poland.

The vessels are powered by diesel-electric propulsion with variable speed and large battery energy storage systems. Ulstein Power & Control has been contracted to deliver an extended power and automation package, including a large battery supply.

The vessels are based on the Ulstein SX222 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS. They have a length of 89.6 meters with a beam of 19.2 meters and accommodate 126 people in 91 cabins, all with daylight.

The hull shape and hybrid propulsion system will ensure high operational performances and seakeeping and substantially reduced environmental footprint.

Representatives from the shipowner and shipyard attended the tow-out from the dock hall.

“We are delighted to witness the launch of the CSOV Olympic Boreas in its true colors. The exceptional building quality demonstrated by Ulstein in the construction process is impressive,” said Frode Andreassen, VP commercial at Olympic. “We look forward to taking delivery of this state-of-the-art CSOV vessel, equipped with cutting-edge technology that enables sustainable operations, upon its completion this summer.”

“The general outfitting work, which consists of accommodation work, electrical installations, piping and mechanical installations, to name a few, is well underway,” said Ulstein Veft project manager Helge Torvik. “The external paintwork was completed whilst the vessel was located inside the controlled environment of our dock hall. Also, the commissioning stage of the project has started.”