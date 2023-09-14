Two more CMAL hybrid ferries will have Leclanché battery systems

Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, based energy storage system specialist Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) has been selected for a second battery system project for vessels under construction for Scotland’s Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL). The contract will see Leclanché supply a 1.1 MWh Navius MRS-3TM marine rack system, with integrated cooling system, for each of two RoPax ferries on order at Turkey’s Cemre Shipyard to serve three islands in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides islands. The identical 94.8-meter vehicle and passenger ferries will serve three ports – Lochmaddy, Tarbert and Uig – in the Outer Hebrides Islands

Leclanché was awarded the contract by Turkish-based electrical integrator, and Schottel subsidiary, Elkon, which had previously selected Leclanché to provide battery systems for two other CMAL ferries on order at Cemre. Battery systems for the two first projects are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025 and systems for the second pair of vessels later in 2025.

The first two hybrid vessels will each measure 94.8 meters in length with a capacity for 450 passengers and 100 cars (or 14 trucks). They will serve the ports of Lochmaddy, the administrative center of North Uist; Tarbert on the Isle of Harris; and Uig on the Isle of Skye.

“Leclanché has proven itself to be a trusted and quality-oriented partner and therefore the basis for this renewed collaboration on our latest CMAL projects,” said Özgür Arslancan, technology director at elkon. “These two new CMAL vessels are nearly identical to those of the MV Loch Indaal and MV Isle of Islay – other than raised aft mooring decks to accommodate the higher pier heights at the three ports they will serve. Together with Leclanché, we are helping CMAL to increase capacity, and resilience, on its routes.”

“We are pleased to have been selected, again, by Elkon as its battery system provider for these two new hybrid RoPax ferries,” said Phil Broad, CEO, Leclanché e-Mobility. “There is no greater compliment from a business partner than to be specified repeatedly for additional projects. The Navius MRS-3 continues to prove itself throughout the maritime industry as the battery storage system of choice when it comes to reliability, safety, liquid-cooling architecture, low maintenance and reduced footprint.”