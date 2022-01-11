TTB 2022 Panel: Tech and the future of tugs and towboats Written by Heather Ervin









Marine Log’s upcoming TTB 2022 event for the tug, towboat and barge sector will feature a March 29 panel discussion in front of a live-audience that will focus on current and upcoming technology trends impacting the tug and towboat shipbuilding and design space in the United States.

The panel, lead by experts heavily involved in overseeing the tech being implemented in these vessels, will touch on modern concepts, such as Crowley’s eWolf tug—the first all-electric ship assist tug in the U.S.—and other recently announced designs, such as the Hydrogen One towboat, current vessels on the water, and more.

The audience will be invited to ask the panelists questions immediately following the panel session.

WHAT YOU’LL LEARN:

How technology is paving the way for more sustainable vessels on the inland rivers and blue coastal waters;

What innovative tugs and towboats are expected to come online in the next few years; and

How can owners and operators make business decisions based on current and emerging tech for their vessels.

WHO WILL BE SPEAKING:

• Cole Van Gundy, Director of Commercial Operations, Crowley Engineering Services;

• David Lee, Senior Account Manager, ABB Ports & Marine; and

• Lead at Maritime Partners, TBA

View the complete agenda or register for TTB 2022.

TTB 2022

The venue, located in Mobile Bay off the Spanish River, is not only close to museums, golf courses and the USS Alabama, it’s also close to industry shioyards, including Austal USA, Alabama Shipyard, Metal Shark Alabama, the Port of Mobile, and more. There are numerous other shipyards, terminals and industry suppliers close by.

In addition to two days of in-person discussions and dynamic Q&A sessions, the event will feature ample opportunities for networking.

As maritime recovers from COVID-19 and handles the challenges of finding and maintaining a quality workforce, the tug, towboat and barge industry is expected to experience continued growth and innovation under a new regulatory landscape and on the cusp of technological advances. The collaboration between Marine Log and the AWO enables both organizations to share resources and industry knowledge in support of the TTB industry at this critical juncture.

As ever, a focus of the program will be on lessons learned from hard-earned, real-life experience. In addition, the program will explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through advances in technology, finding new opportunities for the TTB market in offshore, and the latest trends in vessel design.

TOUR

A highlight of this year’s event will be an in-person tour of the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile. More info on this tour will become available in the coming weeks.

Currently, the growing list of event sponsors includes Sea Machines and ABB (platinum); Austal USA and Bergan Marine Systems (gold); Motor-Services Hugo Stamp Inc., Elkon, Karl Senner, Elliott Bay Design Group, MTU—A Rolls-Royce Solution, Schottel, Christie & Grey, Industrial Service Solutions, SSI, Marine Supply North America, and Moxie Media (silver); and TowWorks, JonRie, Panolin, MOPS, Phoenix, Tnemec, United Safety & Survivability Corporation, Conrad Shipyard, and Delgado Community College (bronze).American Equity Underwriters (AEU) will sponsor the cocktail reception at the closing of Day 1.

Registration for event is now open. Early Bird registration discount ends January 28.

For questions on sponsorships, please contact David Harkey at [email protected].