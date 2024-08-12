TotalEnergies Marine Fuels performs its first B100 biofuel bunkering

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels reports that it supplied its first B100 biofuel bunker in Singapore, August 5. The B100 specification means that the fuel is 100% biofuel and not a biofuel blend, marking a significant expansion in the company’s low-carbon fuels offering.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels used the IMO Type II chemical bunker tanker, Maple, owned by Global Energy Group, to transfer 700 tonnes of 100% used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) based B100 biofuel to the Hyundai Glovis pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), Glovis Cosmos

The UCOME biodiesel supplied is a second-generation, waste-based fuel sourced in Southeast Asia. TotalEnergies notes that this circular economy approach minimizes competition with arable land and is certified under the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) system.

Globally, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ previous biofuel bunkering operations delivered VLSFO (very low sulfur fuel oil) blended with UCOME-based biofuel of up to 30%. This is the first time that the entire quantity supplied was made up of biofuel and as such, has the potential to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by between 80% to 90% on a well-to-wake basis.

“I am very pleased to see that our first 100% biofuel bunker was delivered safely and smoothly. The operation reinforces our commitment to supporting the shipping industry’s decarbonization ambitions,” said Louise Tricoire, senior vice president, aviation and marine fuels at TotalEnergies. “We will continue to innovate and find sustainable low-carbon solutions for the shipping industry, which is navigating fast-changing market and regulatory conditions.”

An Electronic Bunker Delivery Note (eBDN) was issued for the delivery. TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has digitalized its bunker delivery reporting system since the start of the year, to optimize operations and make them safer.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels first supplied biofuel bunkers in Singapore in March 2022 and at the start of 2023, launched its commercial biofuel bunker solution to serve this leading bunker hub. The marine fuels business unit of TotalEnergies has also performed biofuel pilot trials in collaboration with the Global Center for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD) and is testing advanced biofuel blends at TotalEnergies’ R&D Center in France.