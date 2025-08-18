SWITCH Maritime CEO talks NYC ferry plans at FERRIES 2025 Written by Heather Ervin









Pace Ralli, CEO and co-founder of SWITCH Maritime, will be among the featured speakers at Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES conference, taking place November 4-5 in Jersey City, across from lower Manhattan.

Ralli will reflect on the launch and ongoing operations of the Sea Change, the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell-electric passenger ferry, which began service with San Francisco Bay Ferry in July 2024. He will also share details on SWITCH’s next vessel design: a 150-passenger, 25-knot hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry planned for New York City waterways. The Sea Change‘s operator will also present separately on the operating demonstration of the vessel along with other new programs and designs going on.

That project builds on a technical feasibility study completed in partnership with engineering firm KPFF and other collaborators, funded by a New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) grant awarded to SWITCH in May 2025.

In addition to New York, SWITCH is developing other zero-emission ferry projects, including a liquid hydrogen-fueled RoPax vessel for the Pacific Northwest.

Pace Ralli.

SWITCH Maritime, a U.S.-based shipowner, works with operators to decarbonize their fleets by deploying zero-emission vessels through a “zero-emissions-as-a-service” model. With the Sea Change as its foundation, the company is advancing larger and faster hydrogen-powered vessels designed to reduce maritime emissions across multiple regions.

Ralli brings decades of experience in finance, maritime ventures, and climate technology. He previously founded MidOcean Wind, Clean Marine Energy, and SWITCH Maritime, and has worked in the energy sector with Pacific Gas & Electric and SCIenergy.

Marine Log’s FERRIES conference is the longest-running ferry industry event in North America, bringing together operators, shipyards, and technology leaders to discuss the future of passenger vessel operations.

Marine Log‘s FERRIES 2025 will bring together ferry operators, shipbuilders, regulators, and technology leaders from across North America and beyond. Returning this year as the event’s official association sponsor is SNAME.

