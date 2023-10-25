Silver Ships completes six riverine patrol boats for U.S. Navy Written by Heather Ervin









Silver Ships has completed the construction of six riverine patrol boats (RPB) under a contract award worth $6.12 million from the Naval Sea Systems Command. The vessels were designed and constructed as a part of the United States Navy Foreign Military Sale (FMS) program and will benefit a Pacific region ally. Each RPB was inspected and accepted by the Navy and await overseas shipment.

The six custom-designed riverine patrol boats are uniquely engineered to successfully operate in shallow and hazardous waters. The rugged, 40-foot center-console patrol boats are powered by twin Yanmar 440 hp. engines and Hamilton waterjets. Traveling at more than 30 knots, the boats reach necessary speeds with limited operating noise in order to remain stealthy.

The boats are armed and armored and have been designed to carry 20 personnel, or a typical crew of six with 14 additional troops and cargo. Riverine patrol boats are used for foreign and joint force operations on river, coastal and open ocean patrol and interdiction duties. Typically, they are used for counter-terrorism and lawlessness but can also be used for humanitarian assistance, medical evacuation, command and control, counter-drug, search and rescue and many other missions.

“For more than two decades, Silver Ships has remained committed to providing top quality and highly durable aluminum workboats to the U.S. and foreign militaries. We are proud to provide these RPBs to the Navy’s Foreign Military Sales program that meet the highest quality, performance and durability standards,” said Shawn Lobree, Silver Ships Director of Federal Programs.

Silver Ships has worked with the U.S. Military for nearly 30 years in creating mission-specific boats. Silver Ships takes pride in our support of the U.S. Military and remains dedicated to meeting all operational needs while offering maximum crew safety and outstanding performance.