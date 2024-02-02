SEACOR Island Lines has a new owner

SEACOR Holdings Inc., a portfolio company of American Industrial Partners, reports that it has concluded the sale of its SEACOR Island Lines Caribbean liner and logistics business to Sweetwater, Fla., headquartered King Ocean Services Ltd in a transaction including all operations and assets.

King Ocean specializes in marine transportation and logistics solutions to close to 50 destinations across the Caribbean and South and Central America out of its Port Everglades facilities in Ft Lauderdale, Fla.

“For 40 years, King Ocean, a multi-generational, family-owned business has built a strong reputation for safety, reliability, and trust amongst its people and customers,” said Eric Fabrikant, CEO of SEACOR Holdings. “As the next stewards of SEACOR Island Lines, King Ocean has the values, vision, and resources to meaningfully invest in the company’s future and create lasting opportunities for development and growth.”

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., SEACOR Island Lines serves nearly 30 destinations across the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos with a fleet of landing craft and LO/LO vessels capable of accessing ports in the region that, in some cases, may be nothing more than a beach and transporting a range of containerized and refrigerated cargoes, break bulk, and heavy equipment via weekly liner and charter service. SEACOR acquired SEACOR Island Lines, formerly G&G Shipping, in 2011.

“SEACOR Island Lines not only vastly enhances our existing platform adding new end-markets and marine and shoreside infrastructure, but also augments our team with highly qualified transportation and logistics professionals,” said Jose Da Costa Gomez, president and CEO of King Ocean. “I would like to recognize Eric Fabrikant and SEACOR Island Lines’ chief executive officer Daniel Thorogood for their strong governance and management of business as well as welcome our former colleague Charles Gittens back to King Ocean as he continues in his role as president. We look forward to ensuring a smooth transition for all and continuing to deliver superior service to our customers, both existing and new.”

“Having served at the helm of SEACOR Island Lines for nearly 13 years, I can say with confidence that the company has a bright future with King Ocean, a legacy provider in our core markets,” said Daniel Thorogood. “Together, the operational efficiencies and new growth opportunities will unlock greater value for our customers and employees alike.”

AMA Capital Partners LLC acted as financial advisor and Milbank LLP acted as legal advisor to SEACOR. Braemar Corporate Finance GmbH acted as financial advisor and Carlton Fields PA acted as legal advisor to King Ocean Services.